Whenever you think “Hawk Tuah Girl’s” fifteen minutes of fame are up, she spits out another way to stay in the spotlight.

Haliey Welch, who went mega-viral following a candid interview in which she uttered the now-infamous “hawk tuah” phrase, has announced that she will start a new podcast with Jake Paul‘s Betr company.

Betr announced their new partnership with Welch for the Talk Tuah podcast, which will premiere on September 10, with a video that includes clips from Joe Rogan, Piers Morgan, and others discussing her infamy.

““Y’all kept asking, ‘What’s next?’ Well, this is it! I’m so thankful to have my own podcast where you’ll discover the real Haliey Welch. I’m delighted to join the progressive team at Betr who fully gets me,” Welch said in a statement. “My show will have a little of everything – great guests, laughs, relationship pointers, and, of course, some down-home southern charm.”

The first episode will include guest Whitney Cummings and future guests include Josh Richards and Jake Paul. Welch will be contributing to Betr Media’s social media content.

“This is a major addition to the Betr Media family as we continue to strategically differentiate ourselves in the market,” Betr head of media Mike Denevi said in a statement. “Haliey Welch is a bona fide superstar, and her charisma, unique perspective and innate connection with her audience make her the perfect fit for our platform. Talk Tuah will bring a fresh and dynamic voice to our content lineup, and we can’t wait for our audience and brand sponsors to connect with Haliey in an authentic way that embodies the ethos of Betr Media as a whole.”

Welch has been cashing in since that viral video launched her into the limelight, focusing on attempting to move past the “Hawk Tuah Girl” label. The sports media world has had some fun with the reference, although not everyone is a fan. After she threw out the first pitch before a New York Mets game, she received some harsh backlash from several media members.

Now comes the hard part. Welch will undoubtedly get some immediate interest in her show due to her virality. But proving that she’s interesting enough to keep listeners around is another story.

