Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to a social media rumor, there was an uproar about a potential surprise guest at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday. There was apparently time blocked out before Vice President Kamala Harris gave her remarks and officially accepted the nomination from the Democratic Party.

But that unsubstantiated rumor was never based on anything but falsehoods. And contrary to popular belief, none of the rumored surprised guests showed up. It wasn’t George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, or even Travis Kelce.

TMZ has admitted to having an egg on its face, reporting that Beyoncé would perform at the DNC when it never actually happened. But TMZ wasn’t the only outlet — or reporter — to have an egg on its face.

To quote the great Beyonce: We gotta lay our cards down, down, down … we got this one wrong. — TMZ (@TMZ) August 23, 2024

TMZ also didn’t get fact-checked in real-time. That happened with CBS’ Gayle King, who reported on live television that she heard that the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end had reached out to Harris’ campaign about attending the DNC on Thursday. That would’ve been an excellent scoop for a non-sports reporter; the problem is that Kelce was in Kansas City.

The Chiefs were playing the Chicago Bears — in Missouri — in their preseason finale on Thursday. Kelce didn’t dress for the team’s final dress rehearsal before the beginning of the regular season, but it’s not as if he can get a free pass to attend the DNC. This isn’t Aaron Rodgers going to Egypt. But Kelce also hasn’t done his podcast with his brother, Jason, since the start of Training Camp, so why would he make a surprise appearance in Chicago?

“The Taylor Swift rumor is interesting to me because I was told a couple of days ago that Travis Kelce also had reached out to the Harris’ campaign and said that he wanted to be here on the night that she was speaking,” King reported. “We’ll see if that is true.”

BREAKING: CBS’s Gayle King reports she heard that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had recently reached out to the Kamala Harris campaign about attending the DNC tonight pic.twitter.com/gwEqhSvmZS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 23, 2024

Well, it wasn’t true.

And while there’s a world in which Kelce could’ve dropped down from the rafters like Sting at the United Center, there was as good of a chance of that happening as Patrick Mahomes playing in a meaningless preseason game.

And King received immediate pushback from her CBS colleagues. While Harris didn’t go on stage until 11 p.m. ET, the Chiefs’ preseason finale kicked off around 8:20 p.m. And Even if the game was in Chicago, Kelce wasn’t making it to the DNC in time.

That didn’t deter King, though, as she noted that he wouldn’t be playing.

“I know he has a game, but that doesn’t mean he is playing,” added King.

She then tried to hedge her bets by saying, “It could be part of the keep hope alive plan.”

As it turns out, keeping hope alive didn’t help Kelce arrive in the Windy City.

Maybe he reached out to the Harris campaign, or perhaps he didn’t. Only King’s sources know that. But the original rumor and the subsequent snowballing are reminiscent of Joe Burrow not actually participating in the “White Dudes for Harris” call.

The only athlete who appeared on Thursday was Steph Curry, who did so virtually.

#Warriors Steph Curry at the DNC: “I believe Kamala as President could bring that unity back.” Full Video below: pic.twitter.com/K8zF1rzSCy — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 23, 2024

There are still 70 days for Kelce to get involved, but he does have an entire season ahead of him, and he’s not missing any Chiefs games for Taylor Swift concerts.

[CBS]