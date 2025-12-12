Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

When Nick Wright first revealed years ago that he measures himself directly against his rivals in sports media by keeping an actual list on his phone, it was seen as a cute, harmless anecdote.

Wright cheekily listed ESPN’s Mina Kimes and Meadowlark Media’s Pablo Torre as two contemporaries he had in his sights on his march to the mountaintop of sports media. The clip went viral, and everyone played up the supposed beef for a few days. But it didn’t actually stop there.

As Wright’s career blossomed at FS1 and The Volume and Torre built his podcast into a headline-making machine, the two continued to tease one another in their appearances on The Dan Le Batard Show and online. Earlier this year, they appeared to lay down their swords as Torre showcased Wright and FTF co-host Kevin Wildes in an episode of his podcast.

The friction between Torre and Wright got a little more real earlier this year when the FS1 host was “banned” from Torre’s show, a message that was capped off with a “f*ck you” from the host.

And any progress between the debate panelist and the gonzo journalist was cut short on Wednesday as Wright joined Torre and Le Batard in-studio for a segment on the Le Batard Show.

With Le Batard there, as usual, to stir the pot, Wright was put in a position to defend his assertion that he could deliver scoops and investigative pieces at the same level as Torre if he had Torre’s job.

“Do I think that if I put all of my effort into doing what Pablo does, I could do it? Yes,” Wright said. “Do I think that if Pablo tried to do what I do, he could? No.”

As Torre pushed back, Wright appeared to remind him that his debate-ish sports talk show, High Noon, was canceled in early 2020 after less than two years.

When Torre further challenged Wright’s belief in himself as an investigative reporter, Wright brought up a scoop he scored as a radio host in Houston. In 2014, as star NFL running back Adrian Peterson was set to face a grand jury on charges of reckless injury to his child, Wright said that he uncovered the police report and several pieces of evidence that led to Peterson facing a new trial and ultimately a season-long NFL suspension.

Reports from the time indeed suggest Wright was the source of new details of the alleged abuse Peterson inflicted on his son.

The final 10 minutes of Wright’s appearance in-studio with Torre and Le Batard mercifully moved on to more sports-specific topics. But rather than leave the argument in that studio, Torre prolonged the dispute with a new X post that questioned Wright’s account of his role in the Peterson story.

Torre posted two screenshots: one from Wright in 2014 linking to a write-up of his reporting, and another from a New York Times article the previous day detailing the first grand jury’s ruling.

Wright defended himself by explaining the very same sequence of events he had laid out on the Le Batard Show (in a segment that was included in the very clip that served as the starting point for the conversation on X).

“I understand the reaction to our discussion yesterday likely wounded you, and I’m sorry you’re struggling with that,” Wright wrote.

“But attempting to imply I was lying about an 11 year old story because you’re embarrassed you asserted something that was categorically false & got called out isn’t the route to go here. I’d suggest you chalk yesterday up to the cost of doing business & just keep it moving.”

Wright also indicated he was “threatened” by local authorities for obstruction of justice after acquiring the police report.

Hi @PabloTorre, I was OK leaving well enough alone after yesterday, but if you insist on going down this road, so be it. I think you probably know the answer to your question, but the short version is that during the course of my investigation the authorities got wind that the… — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 11, 2025

Torre later posted another screenshot, from an ESPN story at the time of Peterson’s indictment, that showed Peterson’s attorneys denying there was a second grand jury.

However, Wright maintained throughout his retelling that the main role he played in the investigation was publicizing the police report and details from the initial trial. Wright did not state that the second grand jury went through with its own trial.

Wright has not responded to Torre’s final post.

The initially friendly rivalry between the two sports media stars suddenly feels far more serious. Professional sensitivities and personal pride appear to be putting these two at odds with one another in a way that, on Wednesday, made for some pretty uncomfortable content.