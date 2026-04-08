Credit: ESPN

On Wednesday, ESPN and Omaha Productions announced that ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan will host Sources Tell Jeff Passan, a new weekly baseball podcast.

The show, which launches on Tuesday, April 14, will have the MLB reporter “break down the biggest stories across Major League Baseball, delivering insider reporting, sharp analysis, and his signature perspective on the game.”

A 30-minute teaser episode will debut April 9 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS. Episodes of the podcast will be available on the ESPN YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms.

ESPN & @OmahaProd announce ‘Sources Tell Jeff Passan’ New, weekly baseball podcast hosted by ESPN senior #MLB insider @JeffPassan – launching Tuesday, April 14 ⚾️Teaser episode: April 9 (6p ET, ESPNEWS)

⚾️Debut guests: Tarik Skubal & Paul Skenes More: https://t.co/TlpU39IPhb pic.twitter.com/bYvSXm9X4b — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) April 8, 2026

“Baseball is having a moment, and we’re trying to make a show worthy of it,” Passan said in a release. “There are so many incredible stories about the game to tell, and we’re going to do it in a way that makes fans smarter and makes them laugh, too. Whether you’re a die-hard or just beginning to learn about the game, we want this show to feel like it’s for you.”

Passan had teased the podcast’s impending arrival last week.

“I’m really excited for this. I know, everybody’s got a podcast these days, but I’d like to believe that this one is going to be different,” Passan said on The Varsity podcast. “I feel incredibly invigorated by just doing something new, and putting this show together and trying to make it different, and worthy of all the new baseball fans and accessible to them while still capturing the audience that loves the game and will consume anything related to it.”

The debut episode will feature an interview with MLB players Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes. Future episodes will “feature conversations with players, executives, and insiders from across the sport, going beyond the headlines to tell the full story behind baseball’s biggest moments.”