On the latest episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Erin Andrews admitted she was emotional after learning Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were leaving Fox for ESPN.

“This all happened fast,” Andrews said. “I wasn’t expecting it. I’ll be completely honest, I don’t think a lot of people were. I am known for being one tough cookie. I can deal with a lot of things, I have dealt with a lot of things, but when I had to speak to both of those guys separately when they both had officially left, oh God I cried.

“I don’t think they both expected that from me. I’ll cry right now… I told both of them I came to Fox to work with them. I just thought it would be so cool to do games with them. You [Charissa] said it perfectly, I know these people sometimes better than my husband.”

Andrews discussed the personal relationship she has with both broadcasters, detailing the personal conversations they’ve shared and the holidays they spent together while covering the NFL for Fox.

“Every Thanksgiving I am with them. Past two Christmases I’ve been with them,” Andrews said. “They’ve listened to my fertility issues, they knew about my cancer issues. I’ve listened to them [talk about] their daughters or having their babies and things like that. It’s just crazy, they literally become your family, and they at times are closer to you than your actual blood family or husband or anything like that.”

But Andrews understands the media business and holds no grudges over the decisions by Buck and Aikman. Buck left Fox after 28 years, while Aikman departed after 21 years. Both are entering their 21st consecutive season as broadcast partners, as they help bring stability to ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth.

“I don’t hold it against anybody for leaving, look I left ESPN after being there for eight years and came to Fox,” Andrews continued. “Like I said at the Pat Summerall Award [dinner], that was one of the best career moves I ever made. A lot of that had to do with, yes my crew, but my relationship with those two. They became my brothers and they became my [real] best friends so I’m sad but I’m so happy for them.”

Andrews left ESPN for Fox in 2012 and is currently nearing free agency. While the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports Fox would like to keep Andrews, a return to ESPN and a reunion with Buck and Aikman is possible.

