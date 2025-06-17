Credit: Calm Down with Erin and Charissa

We’ve all seen it, but not all of us have had the guts to call it out. Yes, if you read the headline of this post, you know I’m talking about bathroom selfies.

It’s a weird phenomenon, but one that has seemed to take on a life of its own. People in public restrooms, usually at the club or bar, taking selfies in the mirror while the rest of us do our business. Why? Fox Sports’ lead NFL sideline reporter and host of the Calm Down podcast, Erin Andrews, doesn’t necessarily have an answer, but she’s just as grossed out by it as the rest of us.

BATHROOM SELFIES MUST END pic.twitter.com/Kbsuul3quJ — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) June 17, 2025

“I got another complaint. The selfies in the bathroom of your super cute outfit are for the birds,” Andrews said. “I’m not gonna call you thirsty, but so, Desperado, to take a picture of your outfit and go ‘Here’s my outfit.’ Do you know how much bacteria and odors are in that place? Like, get out of the public bathroom and find another, like, no one needs to see the sink and paper towel dispenser as we’re getting a full-length view of your trashy outfit. Get out of the public restroom! It’s so bizarre. You’re that thirsty to document your outfit in a public restroom where people are walking around with sh*t on their shoes? I don’t get it. I’m sorry. Enough is enough. What has happened to our world?”

Andrews’ co-host and fellow Fox Sports colleague Charissa Thompson concurred. “I just love it when you can actually see the toilet in the background…I’m like, I don’t want to see where you take a sh*t! I don’t. I’m not interested in that,” she said.

We’ve officially gone peak NFL offseason with this one, folks. While Calm Down generally veers away from sports and mostly covers lifestyle and pop culture topics, listeners certainly get a fair share of NFL talk from Andrews and Thompson in and around the season. But in the middle of June? Bathroom selfies are perfect podcast fodder. And most should be ready to endorse the Calm Down podcast’s official stance on the issue.