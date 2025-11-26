Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Erin Andrews will once again be on the sidelines for Fox’s Thanksgiving broadcast, this time in Detroit as the Lions host the Packers for their annual holiday game.

And although it’s a time where families around the country will gather to feast and watch football, it’s easy to forget the sacrifice that the broadcasters and everyone involved in covering and producing the game will make in being on the road for the holiday.

On this week’s episode of Andrews’ podcast with Fox Sports colleague Charissa Thompson, she detailed some of the sacrifices that she’s made in her career and issued a clear message to prospective hopefuls looking to make it in the industry. You have to love what you do because there are going to be many things that you miss in life outside of sports.

“This is what one of my first professors said,” Andrews relayed. “‘If you don’t want to make $40,000 in your first job, get out. If you don’t want to be told you need a nose job, get out. If you don’t want to be divorced, get out. If you don’t want to work holidays, get out.'”

“And I don’t say it like that, but I say you got to love what you do because I miss all holidays. I didn’t get married until I was in my 40s. Not that that is going to be your route, but I live out of a suitcase. I miss a lot of stuff. I missed a lot of weddings. I miss a lot of events. You have to love it to get you through the fact, ‘I’m not gonna be home for Thanksgiving next week’ or ‘Christmas is cut short.’”

Of course, Erin Andrews has enjoyed a stellar career that has taken her to the top of her field as a reporter for ESPN and Fox. She’s worked the Super Bowl, College GameDay, and even crossed over on productions like Dancing with the Stars. But having that kind of resume also comes with the realization that other things in life have to give in order to be dedicated to covering sports at a high level.