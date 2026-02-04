Credit: The Draymond Green Show

Smack talk on the court is nothing new in the NBA, but smack talk in the podcasts is just part of the league’s “New Media” mentality.

Phoenix Suns star Dillon Brooks made waves last week when he called out Draymond Green and Paul George for putting too much focus on their podcasts and not enough on the gameplay.

“I be getting on dudes that want to do the podcast during while they’re playing,” the Phoenix Suns guard said on influencer N3on’s stream this week. “They’re all terrible. [Draymond] talks too much for me. But I’m saying they’re not good at basketball, because of them.”

As you knew would happen, Green responded this week. On his podcast.

“I know everyone is looking for a response to Dillon Brooks’ comments about [the] podcast,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “He was speaking on me and Paul George doing podcasting. He said they’re not good at basketball, so focus on hoops.

“I don’t really feel the need to get in back and forth. If I was Dillon Brooks, I wouldn’t have too much love for this podcast either, being how he was annihilated on this podcast, possibly aided in him being traded away from the Memphis Grizzlies, where he ultimately said he really enjoyed playing there. So I get it. I completely get it.

“He said we talk too much on our podcast, but he’s been kind of going on other people’s streams and just like talking too much, if you will. I found it funny. I thought it was cute, like those guys talk too much on those podcast. There are some people that you can go talk to that about. You say they’re not good at basketball. When I started this podcast, what made guys really comfortable with having these podcasts was because I was an All-Star and an NBA champion in the same year. We heard that noise before.”

Green then predicted that Brooks had some kind of announcement of his own on the horizon and that these comments were perhaps a way to generate publicity for himself.

The Draymond Green Show launched in 2022 and quickly became one of the biggest athlete podcasts. Podcast P followed a year later and took a different approach as George opened up about injuries, mental health, and what it’s like navigating life as an NBA star.

It’s debatable if Brooks has a point, especially when his longstanding beef with Green might be getting in the way of his appreciation for what Draymond has to say on the platform Brooks once sarcastically encouraged him to keep using.