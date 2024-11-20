Photo Credit: Draymond Green

Draymond Green is still not happy about the aftermath of his incident with Zach Edey Friday. Now he’s mad at media who are calling for his suspension.

Yet he also thinks those media critics are trying to manufacture controversy and demanding his suspension because it will help boost NBA TV ratings.

For those who missed the play in question, the Golden State Warriors star tripped the Memphis Grizzlies rookie center and held his leg on a play in the paint. He got called for a foul, and it was upgraded to a flagrant one after the game.

Draymond Green hooks Zach Edey’s leg under his arm pic.twitter.com/pDubS5ugdt — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 16, 2024



Stephen A. Smith said on First Take that the play deserved a flagrant one, but noted “that you have a lot of people in the league that believe Draymond should be suspended. I’m not one of those people.”

First Take co-host Kendrick Perkins disagreed, saying Green deserved a suspension.

“I actually think Draymond [Green] should be suspended for an extended period of time,” Perkins said. “This could have been a season-ending injury [for Edey] … There’s no room, no place in our game for those type of actions.”

Green has already publicly addressed the play, jabbing at Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and saying Edey needs to play tougher. But on Tuesday’s episode of The Draymond Green Show featuring Baron Davis, he said critics calling for his suspension are just trying to boost interest in the NBA.

“The gaslighting is crazy. You got Stephen A. talking about, ‘Many people around the league think Draymond should be suspended,'” Green said. “That ain’t right, because if many people around the league think Draymond should be suspended, guess what? Draymond’s going to be suspended.

“I’m playing too well … and guess what else? The ratings is low. We know, we know, Draymond’s name sparks buzz. We know that name carries weight. We know that’s going to get people riled up.”

“Controversy. Controversy,” Davis agreed.

Whether Green’s theory is accurate or not, there’s no question the incident has sparked conversation around the league in recent days.

