Credit: The Draymond Green Show

Audacy announced Monday it had struck a strategic partnership with four-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green and his media and production company, The New Media, to oversee sales, distribution, and production for The Draymond Green Show.

The podcast debuted in 2021 with Colin Cowherd’s The Volume, and Green signed a multi-year extension with them less than two years ago.

The Draymond Green Show launches a new season on Tuesday, October 28, with episodes releasing twice a week on YouTube and all podcast platforms.

Along with the “Dub Nation” segment covering the latest Warriors games, the show will debut new segments, including “Around the Association,” where Green will share his thoughts on big games, performances, and news from around the league; “Check the Tape,” where Green will offer his expert analysis and break down the biggest, most important, most viral, or most interesting plays of the week; and “Red Light, Green Light,” with Green giving his opinions on trending news and moments.

“The fresh look and feel of the podcast comes at the perfect time,” said Green in a press release. “There is so much going on in basketball, but also very interesting topics outside the game that I’m excited to cover. Audacy’s team helps elevate the podcast, and I can’t wait.”

“Draymond Green is one of the most dynamic and unfiltered voices in sports. His authenticity and influence resonate across fan communities, and we’re beyond excited to welcome his show to our network,” said Leah Reis-Dennis, Head of Podcasts, Audacy. “Bringing Draymond into our lineup strengthens Audacy’s position as a leader in sports storytelling and analysis and expands the powerful platform we offer to advertisers looking to reach devoted sports fans.”

Green is one of the most outspoken players in the NBA and has been crafting a media career for himself for years. He has been known to get himself into trouble with his opinions and perspectives, but it appears that his approach is working, even if he can get a little victim-y and complain-y.

Perhaps the biggest question now is, will Cowherd go back to bashing Green now that they don’t work together?