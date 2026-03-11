Credit: J. Kyle Foster/Naples Daily News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images, Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s a certain fame that only a select few people reach. It’s the kind of fame that leads TMZ to publish a breathless post about your mom doing renovations to her home.

That is the level of fame the Kelce family finds itself in for better or worse, and they’re having some fun with it.

Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, is in the middle of a home renovation … TMZ has learned. Read more: https://t.co/4KursdUOlk pic.twitter.com/FsAv2tPWyz — TMZ (@TMZ) March 8, 2026

This sordid tale began earlier this week when Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis and ESPN Renaissance man Jason, went viral after a TMZ report claimed she was “in the middle of a home renovation.” The X post promoting the report took off, and Jason responded by quoting it, saying, “BREAKING!! Sources confirm Donna Kelce’s eldest son watched 2 hours of Bluey yesterday.”

Travis, meanwhile, took to The Pat McAfee Show to admit he had no idea his mom was renovating her Florida home, so they must be “massive.”

“I didn’t even know my mom was doing renovations.. I guess it’s a MASSIVE renovation” 😂😂@tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/rl6BmpKIns — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 10, 2026

The Kelces (and many others) continued to have plenty of fun joking about this “breaking” story that needed to be told.

Why haven’t they released the name of tile and color of the grout Donna Kelce chose for her home remodel? What are they hiding? — Burning Mom ⚡️ (@MomOnFire) March 9, 2026

But only one person could reveal the disturbing truth behind this shocking report. The 73-year-old Donna stopped by the New Heights podcast to do just that.

“Even TMZ sent me a text and said, ‘Can you be on? This is really funny.’ And I’m like, ‘It’s so stupid!’” Donna told her sons.

As for what these shocking and eye-opening renovations to her “modest Florida home” are, “all I’m doing is my people are coming to put in my windows,” she said. “You know my whole apartment is all windows. There’s windows all around the building.”

Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, gives the inside scoop on her modest home renovations … a New Heights exclusive NEW EPISODE OUT NOW!!! https://t.co/38y0rNAFNN pic.twitter.com/wZM9NGABUg — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 11, 2026

While the implication may have been that Donna was doing some kind of fancy add-ons and upgrades to her home, she says it’s really more of a practical renovation, thanks to weather changes.

“This year it got so cold in here, it was in the 30s,” Donna said. “And I literally had sweat coming down the windows in pools of water in my living room because it couldn’t handle it. These are cheap windows that were put in 20 years ago. And I’m like, ‘I’m not doing this again. I’m putting in new windows.’”

She added that the work will take around three days to complete. However, Jason refused to let the bit die.

“I just want to say, Mom, it said ‘modest home’ and it feels like you’re turning this place into a bit of a gilded palace if I must say,” he told her. “I think you’ve changed a little bit. You’ve had a taste of the good life and now all of a sudden.”

Hopefully, TMZ remains on the case to confirm whether or not Donna Kelce’s new windows are soundproof and double-glazed. We need them to follow this shocking story to the bitter end.