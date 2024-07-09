Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media

When Dianna Russini departed ESPN for The Athletic, it was understood that besides being the medium’s top NFL insider, she’d also contribute to their video and podcast content. While Russini has made the rounds on podcasts across the New York Times-owned publication and platform, she’s yet to have her own show.

Russini specifically left the Worldwide Leader because she felt there was no more room for her to elevate, but that’s seemingly changed. She’s taken on various roles at The Athletic, worn many hats, and now will have her own podcast.

On Tuesday, the NFL insider announced on X (formerly Twitter) that she and longtime NFL quarterback Chase Daniel have a new podcast. Scoop City will be hosted by Russini and Daniel, who Awful Announcing included in its list of rising stars in sports media in 2024.

The podcast is set to premiere in a week. The show will focus on delivering insider information, analysis, and interviews with key league figures.

“We want to share with you what people inside the NFL are talking about, pass along intel and talk to big guests,” she wrote. “We have the scoop on football and some scoop on life.”

Russini’s become a familiar face on podcasts like The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take. She’s known for her ability to balance insightful insider knowledge with a fun, approachable personality. That should make her a natural fit for hosting, and pairing her with the rising star in Daniel could be a winning combination.

