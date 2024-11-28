Photo Credit: Bleacher Report on YouTube

Following a 38-10 loss on Sunday to the Green Bay Packers, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel didn’t stick around to talk to reporters after the game, which is a potential violation of the NFL’s media policy. But on Wednesday, Samuel painted an entirely different picture that absolves him of any blame.

The loss was a devastating one for the 49ers. Not only was the game largely non-competitive throughout much of the second half, but the 49ers fell further out of the NFC playoff picture as they currently sit in a tie for just the ninth-best record in the conference.

Naturally, morale wasn’t all that high in the 49ers locker room after the game. But according to Samuel, his frustration about the loss was not the reason he didn’t talk to reporters.

Samuel didn’t hide the fact that he didn’t speak with any media members after the loss. However, Samuel explained that nobody approached him once he got changed in the locker room, meaning he felt as if he was in the clear to leave.

“Normally after the game, if you’re obligated to speak to the media, they will approach you,” said Samuel on his Bleacher Report podcast, Cleats and Convos with Deebo Samuel. “I wasn’t approached after I got dressed, therefore I headed out of the locker room. So I don’t know where that narrative came from.”

This directly goes against a claim from 49ers beat writer Eric Branch, who seemingly insinuated that Samuel was indeed approached by saying specifically that Samuel declined to speak with the media after the game.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel declined to speak with the media after the game. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) November 25, 2024

Who knows where the truth really lies in this situation. But clearly, it may be something that gets further attention from the NFL regarding a potential policy violation by Samuel.

Regardless, Samuel further spoke about where the 49ers currently stand on the podcast episode, saying that he still believes that the 49ers are “right where they want to be.”

“There is a lot of stuff to reflect on this year with us being 5-6,” added Samuel. “Not having the season we want to have for sure. But at the end of the day, we’re still kinda right where we want to be. I think if we win these next two games against division opponents, we’ll be right at the top.”

As Samuel alluded, the 49ers do still have matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals remaining this season. But first, the 49ers and Samuel have another tough test in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills to potentially get back on track after a two-game losing streak.

