Credit: Nothing Personal with David Samson

Monday’s episode of Nothing Personal with David Samson got very personal.

The former Montreal Expos and Miami Marlins executive has been absent from his show since September 12 due to a family crisis. He returned on Monday and explained that his daughter’s sudden illness and the harrowing situation surrounding it led to his absence.

“I’ve been gone for two weeks as my family has been dealing with a critical situation,” Samson said. “I have a daughter who is seriously ill, and it came out of nowhere. I have been spending the last two weeks trying to figure out how to do the only thing that matters, which is to take care of her and my other children and my family.”

I can’t even begin to describe how difficult these past few weeks have been, but I tried on today’s show. Thank you to everyone for the messages, help, love. We will keep going. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3ZabSlVMox — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) September 29, 2025

Samson added that while he wanted to remain transparent with his audience, this situation was too overwhelming for him to discuss publicly as it was happening.

“I wasn’t ready. That’s the bottom line,” he said. “I wasn’t ready to talk about it. I wasn’t ready to think about it other than to do what was in front of me, which was to figure out how to deal with something that is unthinkable, unimaginable, can’t be happening. And you open your eyes 24 hours a day, and it happens. It’s in front of you. There’s nothing you can do. There’s no escape from the nightmare of a life-changing in the blink of an eye. And that’s what happened.”

The Meadowlark Media host shared that the situation arose right after that September 12 show.

“It started after our show, our last show, on Friday, September 12,” he said. “I got a phone call, and it’s the type of phone call that you just don’t think you’re ever going to get and then all of a sudden it happens. There is life before the phone call and life after the phone call, and there is never going back. You figure out what a new normal can be. You figure it out as quickly as you can when you are surrounded by a sea of verbiage that you don’t understand, scared to your core, trying to gain control of a situation that is not able to be controlled by anyone under any scenario. You hang on tight to the people you love, to the people you think who love you, to the people who end up loving you, and the people who you realize that what we do for work, and it’s the ultimate joke, is that work, to me, always defined me. Always.”

Samson, who has two daughters and a son with his ex-wife Cindi, added that he will continue to approach his show and the situation cautiously, one day at a time.

“I don’t know that I’ll be able to do a show every day,” said Samson. “I will promise to continue to let you know what I’m feeling and what I’m thinking, the frustrations that I’m having, the anger, the sadness, the despair, the wonderment, the questioning.”