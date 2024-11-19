new coach next season, their QB has not played well, Photo Credit: The Dan Patrick Show

Chicago Bears fans calling for head coach Matt Eberflus to be fired would have loved The Dan Patrick Show Monday.

First, Patrick replayed the Bears’ radio network call on the final play Sunday. The Green Bay Packers blocked what would have been the game-winning field goal by Cairo Santos to defeat Chicago, 20-19.

Patrick chuckled as the call concluded.

“It could have been a bright day in an otherwise overcast month for the Chicago Bears,” he said in a melodramatic tone.

The Bears entered the season with high hopes, with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and talented receiver Rome Odunze joining the team, but they’re now 4-6 and have lost four straight.

Patrick then played a clip of Eberflus talking about the team’s morale following the loss. The coach mentioned the type of clichés one would expect in such a situation, such as “I know the men in the locker room, they’re strong, they’re players” and “there’s always a resolve to come into work and get the job done.”

Patrick mocked Eberflus’ answers.

“There’s certain things you hear and if you’re a grown man, you’re going, ‘They’re not going to swallow that,'” Patrick said. “‘Hey, we need to get together and work hard and we’re going to punch our ticket. Who’s with me?’

“Matt Eberflus, there’s nothing he can say. In fact, there’s too much attention directed towards the Chicago Bears. They’re not a good team, they’ll have a new coach next season, their quarterback has not played well, he’s been outplayed by at least two fellow rookie QBs and maybe three.”

“There’s too much attention directed towards the Bears. They’re not a good team, they’ll have a new coach next season, their QB has not played well, he’s been out played by at least two fellow rookie QBs and maybe 3.” -DP on the #Bears pic.twitter.com/Oeplke75Fb — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 18, 2024



Patrick also called out Williams for his poor play. The Bears have two touchdowns in their past three games.

“Caleb Williams, kind of waiting for him to show up here, probably won’t happen until next season,” Patrick said.

[The Dan Patrick Show]