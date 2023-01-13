Dan Le Batard could not have scripted a more cringeworthy exchange during his interview with Vince Wilfork on Thursday.

Last year, Le Batard shared the regret he felt after he awkwardly fumbled welcoming Michele Tafoya to his show from her new post on the “dark side.” But even that pales in comparison to the uncomfortable situation Le Batard found himself in after he praised Wilfork’s desire to often speak about how much he loves his wife. Wilfork’s shocking response, however, made for what is arguably the most awkward moment in mainstream sports radio or podcast history.

Today on the show: a WORLD-CLASS uncomfortable moment between Dan and Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) 😂😂😂 📺 https://t.co/5criV2cGWk pic.twitter.com/uI54SUxlg6 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 12, 2023



“Well the thing I, I have a new wife now,” Wilfork said. “You know, me and Bianca didn’t make it.”

The looks of shock and embarrassment that emerged from Le Batard’s studio echoed what everyone listening was feeling. Not only was Le Batard embarrassed, but his heart was broken. Le Batard enjoyed hearing a sensitive 340lb man’s man of a football player speak so lovingly about his wife. Instead of getting a dose of that love on Thursday, Le Batard learned the love was dead.

The only thing that salvaged the show from going completely off the rails was Wilfork’s willingness to take the question from Le Batard in stride. Wilfork had already been able to move on from the heartbreak Le Batard was now experiencing. Not only did the divorce occur a few years ago, but Wilfork remarried in Oct. 2020, opening the door for Stugotz to hilariously jump in with a timely congratulations. There’s now a glimmer of hope for Le Batard, that as Wilfork’s relationship with his new wife grows, he can eventually speak with the same love and affection he once spoke for Bianca.

Thursday’s exchange between Le Batard and Wilfork was one of the most awkward moments in sports media history and there’s only one scenario that could have made it worse. Thankfully, Le Batard was lauding the marriage of someone who was divorced and not widowed.

