Screen grab: ‘The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz’

Everyone is guilty of telling white lies about their height and weight. Everyone.

But usually, those white lies remain within the realm of possibility. Has there ever been a single 20-something that clocks in at 5’11” that hasn’t listed their height as 6’0″ on a dating app? Of course not. But there’s a reason that those guys who guess your height and weight at carnivals are willing to risk those giant stuffed teddy bears if they’re wrong. It’s because it is pretty darn easy to tell someone’s measureables with two eyes alone.

So when President Donald Trump recently claimed that he’s 6’3″ and 224 pounds, those numbers were met with a hefty bit of skepticism by Dan Le Batard and Co. And to put Trump’s assertions to the test, Le Batard highlighted some athletes listed at similar heights and weights to the president in the form of some side-by-side pictures.

The comparisons did not disappoint.

Donald Trump is built like DK Metcalf pic.twitter.com/Zo7i3FPbgZ — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 14, 2025

First up, DK Metcalf, who clocks in at a trim 6’3″ and 235 pounds, looking noticeably leaner than the current president. Next, a shirtless Tim Tebow who, at the same height as Trump, weighs 245 pounds, but looks just a touch smaller than the president. Then, a 218 pound Larry Fitzgerald enters the chat, looking borderline skinny compared to the commander-in-chief.

“Are you suggesting that Donald Trump might be lying?” one of Le Batard’s producers asked.

“Pathological liar,” Le Batard replied. “We put up there 6’3″ 225. That’s wrong. It’s 224. Like, he went out of his way, ‘Oh, they’re not going to believe 225! Let me make it a little more detailed. 225 sounds too clean, they’re not going to believe that. Let me give you that little extra detail that pathological liars need to have. 6’3″ 224 pounds.’ Why do you have to lie about that? … It has to be because it’s pathological, right?”

It’s hard to argue with Dan Le Batard here. Sure, people can wear 6’3″ and 224 pounds in many different ways. But you’d have to think Trump would bear just a bit more resemblance to DK Metcalf if he were truly that height and weight. We’ll never really know, but luckily, most of us have eyes to see for ourselves.