An image of the “Around The NFL” podcast. (NFL.com.)

The popular NFL podcast, Around the NFL, officially came to an end after years on the air. The show’s cancellation was part of a larger restructuring within NFL Media that resulted in layoffs and changes.

While former co-host Gregg Rosenthal is continuing with NFL Media, hosting a new podcast called NFL Daily, Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler have decided to venture out on their own after being let go. The duo, known for their insightful and entertaining commentary, will launch a new podcast titled Heed the Call on August 12, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported Tuesday.

NEWS: Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler are teaming up to start their own daily podcast after NFL Network departure, The Athletic has learned. Full story …https://t.co/3Fe3uddpUM — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 6, 2024

The wait is over… It’s time to Heed The Call 🗣️📢 Featuring @MarcSessler and @DanHanzus, premiering August 12th 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xoan3vPgMv — Underdog Fantasy (@UnderdogFantasy) August 6, 2024

DAHHHHHL-RIGHT WE ARE BACK. See you Monday. https://t.co/a0LfY841X4 — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) August 6, 2024

The seeds of a new revolution. Monday nears. HEED THE CALL ♥️ https://t.co/kzLf0JKERo — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) August 6, 2024

According to Marchand, the show will air five days a week during the regular season and three days a week during the preseason. Hanzus and Sessler’s new podcast will be produced by Underdog Fantasy, which has also recently brought on Bill Belichick to do his own show.

Hanzus and Sessler will look to capture the essence of Around The NFL with their new podcast, bringing back familiar faces and replicating the show’s distinctive style. Marchand reports that the duo plans to reassemble the show’s popular elements, including regular guests, in an attempt to recreate the magic that made Around The NFL a fan favorite.

Hanzus has long hinted at something like this being in the works.

Thanks to everyone who has reached out during this bizarre moment in time. We have a lot to catch up on — a *lot*— and I’m beyond excited about what we have coming up next. #heedthecall — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) July 8, 2024

He seemingly confirmed this with a post on social media on July 29 and later responded to Underdog Fantasy’s Football Content Lead, Josh Norris, with a “YUGE” when the Belichick announcement became official just last month.

YUGE 🐠. — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) August 1, 2024

And a day later, he hinted — again — that something was in the works.

Now that it’s official and the wait is over, it will be fascinating to see how this new venture unfolds for Hanzus, Sessler, and Underdog Fantasy

