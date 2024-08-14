Edit By Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Cris Carter isn’t having Skip Bayless’ response to his threat.

A few weeks ago, the Hall of Fame wide receiver turned ESPN and FS1 personality revealed on his podcast that he once threatened physical violence against the embattled and ousted Undisputed host. As for Bayless, he didn’t quite remember it that way, telling the New York Post‘s Ryan Glasspiegel that he has “zero memory of him telling me he was going to punch me in the face” before turning the conversation into a referendum on Tim Tebow.

On his The Fully Loaded Podcast, Carter sounded off on why Bayless still won’t tell the truth nearly a decade later.

“There’s really no need for me to respond,” said Carter. “There was no need for me to make something up. Actually, if you look in the comments, the producer of the show is in the comments, and he says, ‘I remember this show vividly.’ I wasn’t on a TV show with Skip Bayless until I went to Fox. So, I wasn’t on any more shows for the next four or five years at ESPN with him.

“So, Stephen A. is my guy… and he knows the reason why I wouldn’t come on (First Take). And the reason why is because I know a lot of people in the comments are like, ‘Wow, why would that get you so upset?’ There are certain rules when you do shows. There are certain understandings. There are certain places that you know as a host…you know there’s certain places that are out of bounds. And, if I’m on any type of show, with even an athlete — let alone a non-athlete — it’s totally out of bounds for me to talk about their lack of a sports career or whatever stats they had or thought they had or whatever Little League team they got MVP. Because it’s just known in the business that we’re just not going to go down that road.

For better or worse, Bayless went down that road.

“So, when you do these shows, everyone understands that,” Carter continued. “But, that’s what makes some of these shows a little hokey, a little wrestling-ish, as ‘Oh, someone’s got to win, and someone’s got to lose,’ but it’s already staged who’s gonna win before you even open up your mouth, based on which argument you have to take.”

Carter believes this manufactured drama is why Bayless is reluctant to admit the truth.

“The reason why he don’t want to remember is because he’d like to think that he stood up to all these players and celebrities, and when ‘You come on my show.’ Like, he’d like to think that if that would’ve happened, he would’ve done something different,” Carter later added. “But he didn’t. He knows what happened. It was right there on the set…

“I’m not trying to be a tough guy, and I’m not walking around with some chip on my shoulder.”

“I think every boy by the age of 8-10 should be punched in the face for doing something stupid,” continued Carter. “Is the stove hot? If you say something stupid and you offended someone — and you go out of your way to do it — I think that if we did that, I think by the time they grow up, they don’t try to act so studio tough and everything, or microphone tough and everything.

“You don’t go around the NFL starting fires; tread lightly. And there’s certain dudes that you know, don’t start nothing with them — stay in your lane. And that’s what people like Stephen A., he knows that. That’s why he’s been so successful. He’s the most successful person at that brand because he’s cross-branded himself and still stayed a pure journalist while still having one of the most popular debating shows.”

[Fully Loaded]