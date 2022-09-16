Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions company continues to expand, and to expand the content it’s bringing to ESPN. Manning‘s early deals with ESPN included Peyton’s Places and the ManningCast, both of which have seen further seasons and numerous spinoffs. A newer notable Omaha-ESPN deal struck in June sees the two sides teaming up for co-branded podcasts (which come from the Omaha Audio Network, which was formed in partnership with Caesars), and new talents joining Omaha like NFLN’s Kyle Brandt have also added podcasts to that partnership. And now, Omaha has added seven more podcasts to that ESPN deal through a new agreement with “Cousin” Sal Iacono (seen above) and his company Mush Media:

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions Strikes Multiyear Podcast, Video Deal With Cousin Sal’s Mush Media https://t.co/eSjC6D9hzH — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 16, 2022

Here’s more from that THR piece, by J. Clara Chan:

Under the deal, all seven of Mush Media’s podcasts — including Iacono’s Against All Odds and Extra Points shows — will live under Omaha’s lineup of original audio shows. Omaha will produce video versions of the podcasts to be published on ESPN’s YouTube channel, and ESPN will retain the distribution and ad sales rights to the Mush podcasts, similarly to other shows in the Omaha Audio Network. Jimmy Kimmel, Iacono’s cousin and frequent collaborator, will also partner with Omaha and Mush to write and produce original videos for Omaha’s social channels. “Cousin Sal has been making sports fans laugh for two decades. He’s built a great reputation by delivering fans content in a fun and authentic way,” Manning, the founder of Omaha Productions, said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to team up with him and Jimmy to create original audio and video is an exciting next step as we continue to build Omaha.” “I’m very excited to join the Omaha family. Over the years I’ve won so much money betting on Peyton and Eli I feel like I should be paying them. But since the contract is already signed, I think we’re good,” Iacono added.

This is the second notable deal for Iacono in a week, as his Against All Odds in particular has launched twice-a-week live shows with Spotify Live. It’s interesting to see him and his podcasts joining up with Omaha and ESPN, and it further expands just how much Omaha-ESPN co-branded content there is.

[The Hollywood Reporter; photo of Iacono from Fox Sports]