Like many industries, there’s a fine line between good and great in sports media.

In the entertainment business, everyone has different tastes. That’s why it’s impressive when an individual can break through in such a way that the vast majority of people enjoy their work.

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd seems to think it’s the little things that set people apart in sports media. Appearing on The Ryen Russillo Podcast on Wednesday, Cowherd detailed exactly what that means.

“Are you saying I’d be a better podcast host if I watched less games and had a wife?” Colin Cowherd sat down with Russillo and discussed what he thinks separates good from great in sports media … and to give Russillo a little life advice.@ryenarussillo @colincowherd pic.twitter.com/75Kkqk7DOX — The Ringer (@ringer) December 12, 2024

“The difference between the B+ guys in this industry and the A’s are Al Michaels’ references that you feel like early Letterman. ‘Only I got that.’ And I think that’s the difference between the really goods and the greats,” Cowherd said. “It’s timing. It’s not voice. They all have a good voice. It’s not knowledge. It’s not the ability to follow the play.”

Cowherd then pivoted to those in the sports talk space.

“Look at your career and Bill (Simmons’) career. Bill’s cultural relevance, not just his basketball, shit everybody’s talking basketball, but Bill’s cultural references are the icing to a really good cake.”

What Cowherd is saying rings true. Being good at sports media isn’t about being exceedingly proficient in sports. Sure, that gives you a step up, but it’s the intangibles that set you apart. It’s about personality, relating to your audience, and developing a connection that builds trust. Not just trust in your sports opinions, but trust in your life opinions.

Russillo then, true to form, turned the conversation back on himself.

“Are you saying I’d be a better podcast host if I watched less games and had a wife?”

“What I’m saying is you have gotten buy-in from the audience. Nobody thinks, ‘Russillo doesn’t do his homework,'” Cowherd responded.

It’s a fascinating conversation between two guys who have both found success in capturing a loyal audience. Both are great at connecting with their listeners, even if their styles are different.

Ultimately, there are plenty of “B+” sports media personalities out there, but not many truly transcend to the “A” level. The difference lies in doing the little things well.

