Credit: Mad Dog Unleashed/SiriusXM

Chris Russo took on a new media duty Tuesday, guest hosting on The New York Post’s The Show podcast, and he shared some hunches about prized free agent Juan Soto.

Russo substituted for reporter Joel Sherman on the podcast, and he told co-host Jon Heyman he sees the Mets as the leader in the chase for Soto, who played for the New York Yankees last season.

“I think [Mets owner Steve Cohen] felt that he set the table well with his team talking to Soto,” Russo told Heyman. “So I think maybe right now the Mets are the leading clubhouse contender and that, as you said, we’ll find out about everybody else.

“I thought he’d be signed with the Yankees. But I got a funny feeling he might go to the Mets.”

Russo’s thoughts on Soto might seem to be restating the obvious in what’s been reported in recent weeks. USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale reported Monday the Mets are the “clear-cut favorite” to land the slugger. But the Yankees are strong contenders.

Soto’s hefty price tag, more than $600 million for a multiyear deal, limits the number of potential bidders. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are also expressing interest.

Russo hilariously dismissed thoughts of Soto going to the Blue Jays.

“I don’t think he’s going to the Dodgers. I don’t think he’s going to Toronto. Why would you go to Canada?” Russo said.

As Russo sees it, the Mets are the favorites, but he said that if Soto goes there, he’d better prepare for a rude welcome next year in the Bronx.

“I’ll give the Mets the edge right now, sort of halfway through the process, I’ll give the Mets the edge, Russo said. “If I was Soto, I’d be a little concerned about playing those four games at Yankee Stadium when he signed with the Mets because he’s going to get booed for leaving the Yankees to go to the Mets.”

[The New York Post]