Emmy award-winning broadcaster Chris Myers is reflecting on his career with a new book: That Deserves a Wow: Untold Stories of Legends and Champions, Their Wins and Heartbreaks.

The Fox broadcaster details everything, including covering the 2001 Daytona 500 crash that killed Dale Earnhardt, how he stays relevant covering multiple sports, and his infamous Up Close interview with former NFL player O.J. Simpson.

The Simpson interview was the first he had done since being acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. Both were stabbed to death outside of her Los Angeles condo in June of 1994. He had turned down an interview with famed journalist Barbara Walters to sit down with Myers on ESPN’s Up Close instead. Simpson specifically wanted the interview to be live so words weren’t twisted.

Myers discussed the interview during a recent appearance on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast.

“Beforehand, a major risk, and some said, ‘Don’t do it,'” Myers said. “The lawyer who defended O.J. Simpson said to me prior, I ran into him somewhere, and he said, ‘I wouldn’t do the interview.'”

That turned out to be Robert Shapiro, part of the “Dream Team” that defended Simpson throughout the trials. The case took on a life of its own and became the most talked-about event in America during and after the verdict was announced.

“Everybody that was connected with him is negative — bad things happen, whatever, and there was some doubt from ESPN,” said Myers.

Myers credited ESPN’s John Walsh for supporting him as well as Bill Murray who recommended a book that could help him with being around those who lie or spin stories.

“I told O.J., I’m going to ask whatever I want,” Myers said. “And he said you can, just don’t ask about my children. That was part of me doing the interview. I wasn’t just going to talk sports with him. I ended up not talking any [sports] as you saw.”

Simpson made a sarcastic comment towards Myers after the interview concluded, saying how great it was “talking sports with him.”

“It was intense …” Myers described. “A lot of it was denial. At times I just wanted to laugh out loud and call B.S., but I had research to kind of spin, and try to get him to say. And that was kind of my goal, to — at the time — not to be the prosecutor, the judge and this, but to ask the questions the people would have asked had he actually taken the stand in that trial.”

Myers’ book That Deserves a Wow: Untold Stories of Legends and Champions, Their Wins and Heartbreaks is out now.

