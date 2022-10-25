Podcasting company Blue Wire is set to launch another season of their popular American Prodigy series, and they’re doing so with a notable name they’re already working with. That would be former NFL defensive end Chris Long, who already hosts the Green Light podcast with them. Here’s a recent sneak peek Blue Wire put out for the new season, titled American Prodigy: Becoming Great, which is launching today:

American Prodigy: Becoming Great Season 4 is on the way ?⁰⁰? Listen to this sneak peek before launch on Oct. 25⁰⁰@JOEL9ONE ⁰@greenlight ⁰@WynnBET LISTEN HERE ? https://t.co/FkP7wignEQ pic.twitter.com/yfntnfIhm4 — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) October 20, 2022

This is the fourth season of American Prodigy. The series began in 2020 with “The Freddy Adu Story,” told by renowned soccer journalist Grant Wahl. Last year, they released season two, “The Kid,” on Ken Griffey Jr. and told by Seattle musician and friend of Griffey Kid Sensation (Xola Malik) with producer Alex Ward. Earlier this year, they released the third season, “American Prodigies,” a series from Amira Rose Davis exploring the cultural transformation of women’s artistic gymnastics by looking at the careers of Black gymnasts.

Now, Blue Wire has Long hosting this fourth season. It will feature interviews with a wide variety of former NFL players: Aaron Donald, Terrell Owens, Julian Edelman, Eric Dickerson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Osi Umenyiora, Tony Boselli and Lane Johnson. As per a release, it “highlights a handful of NFLers who have been on fascinating journeys, and takes you on a trip through their life stories, and explores the true definition of ‘greatness.'” It’s sponsored by WynnBET, which is also the title sponsor for Long’s Green Light podcast and which has an overall partnership with Blue Wire, including a studio in the Wynn Las Vegas. Here are some further quotes on what to expect, from that release:

“Chris is a great collaborator. He’s passionate about his Green Light podcast and this series was no different.” said Peter Moses, Blue Wire’s SVP of Original Content “Chris did a fantastic job identifying great stories in the NFL both past and present.” “ American Prodigy means a lot to me. We have some incredible interviews and we’ve partnered with Blue Wire to craft narrative content about the journey to greatness of some NFL legends.” said host Chris Long.

Long launched his Green Light podcast (with his best friend Macon) in October 2019, and it’s put up more than 10 million downloads since then. Meanwhile, Blue Wire as a whole launched in 2018, and now has more than 260 podcasts. They’re now reaching 12 million monthly downloads and 3.3 million monthly uniques, and are projecting $10 million in revenue and 130 million downloads this year, more than double the 60 million they posted last year. We’ll see how this new season of American Prodigy goes for them.

[American Prodigy on Apple Podcasts]