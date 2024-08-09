Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Haynes has taken a similar approach to Charles Barkley when discussing his immediate future with TNT Sports.

While the NBA insider didn’t say that he was sticking around TNT — as Barkley did on Dan Patrick’s Show Thursday– for the benefit of others, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been concerned with those prospects. Despite losing its stronghold on NBA rights, Barkley confirmed that Warner Bros. Discovery will still keep Inside the NBA alive in its current iteration on TNT.

Barkley said that he’s happy that many people at TNT are going to keep their jobs — that was his No. 1 priority — but he also admitted that he has zero idea what they’re going to do. That sentiment is similar to what Haynes shared when asked about his TNT future on the Awful Announcing podcast.

Haynes admitted that he’s weighing his current situation and will look into the possibilities. However, being that he’s already a senior insider with Bleacher Report (in tandem with TNT), he feels comfortable with his situation and will start looking into what those next steps look like.

But he’s not worried about his immediate future, and like Barkley, he’s concerned about the folks behind the scenes.

“I’m weighing the situation,” Haynes told host Brandon Contes. “As of right now, I’m looking into see what the possibilities are; obviously, TNT has the contract for one more year with the NBA. Then, after that, we have to really start looking. (With) Amazon and NBC coming into the fold. I know TNT has that lawsuit that’s out there right now. So, it’s just a lot for me to think about, as well. What is the right move to make? When is the right time to make a move? All these things are being considered.

“But I’m not worried about myself. There are people who — these jobs are far and few. And it’s also like that for people who do great work behind the scenes. So, I’m more so concerned about them.”

Haynes has spoken at length — and with Awful Announcing’s Michael Grant — about life as an NBA insider. He’s worn many hats for both TNT and Bleacher Report and has become one of the more notable insiders in his profession. He spoke with Grant about the misconceptions of what his job entails.

“That we probably get things just handed to us. It takes a lot of work to continue to make calls. It gets to a point, especially when you’re talking about the NBA draft, the trade deadline, and free agency, where you’re borderline harassing your key sources. The good thing about it is that whether you’re (talking to) an executive, an agent, a player, or an owner, they understand what you’re going through. It’s a grind. Not everyone can do it.”

Haynes stands at a critical juncture in his career. While deeply committed to his TNT colleagues, his loyalty to them mirrors Barkley, and the evolving NBA media landscape beckons with fresh opportunities. As a trusted insider with a deep understanding of the industry’s complexities, Haynes’ decision will undoubtedly impact his career trajectory and the shape of NBA media coverage.

