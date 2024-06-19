Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Having been divorced twice before, Charissa Thompson has no desire to give marriage a third try.

A part of that has to do with her previous experiences with tying the knot, including her first marriage, which happened when she was “young and dumb.”

While Thompson’s 2020 marriage to — and 2022 divorce from — sports agent Kyle Thousand made headlines, little is known about her first marriage, which occurred when she was 24-years-old. On the latest episode of her Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast, which she hosts with Erin Andrews, the NFL on Prime host revealed some rare details about the unique nature of her first marriage.

“I go to break up with him,” Thompson said, noting that she was concerned she had become too attached to her then-boyfriend and didn’t want to be dependent on him for happiness. “He says, ‘We’re not breaking up, we’re getting married.’ I go, ‘OK.’ We got to Hollywood and get tattoo rings –I had never had a tattoo, he had never had a tattoo — get ring tattoos.

“And then, four days later, I was like, ‘Well if we’re going to get married, we’re going to get married on a beach in Laguna beach because I want to get married on a beach.’ He said, ‘OK.’ I pull out a Forever 21 white dress out of my closet, I wear that, I get flowers from the side of the road, and Polaroids were our pictures for my wedding. That was the wedding.”

Thompson went on to reveal that the couple even proceeded to crash another wedding that was taking place on the beach, cutting a cake that wasn’t theirs.

Backstory on @CharissaT first marriage is almost hard to believe pic.twitter.com/VhODIjPUOZ — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) June 19, 2024

While the Fox Sports host said she loved the unique nature of her first wedding, the love didn’t last and ultimately ended in divorce. As for her second marriage, Thompson admitted she wasn’t keen on getting married again, but did so because Thousand wanted to, with the couple opting for a more traditional wedding than her first one (presumably with their own cake).

Two years after her most recent divorce, Thompson is currently in a relationship with marketing executive Steven Cundari. And while the couple is clearly happy, she’s also made it clear that she has no desire to see if a third marriage might be the charm.

“Now we’ve got two strikes,” Thompson said. “I don’t know about you, but I’m in the batters box and I’m ain’t looking to strike out for a third and final time.”

