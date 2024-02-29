Screen grab: Calm Down

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson are two of many sports media personalities with their own podcast. But there aren’t many who then turn their podcast into a live show. However, Thompson and Andrews will get their chance later on this spring.

Calm Down with Erin and Charissa has been a regular podcast for three years now with the two reporters largely sharing stories from their careers and personal lives working in sports media. The pair announced this week that they are taking their show on the road with their first ever live show that will be part of the Netflix is A Joke Festival in early May.

The duo announced the news on their podcast page on Thursday with Thompson apparently just coming off some pretty intense painting work.

BREAKING NEWS‼️

Tickets on sale now for our first live show! Get them right here: https://t.co/OHaHjdGlay@NetflixIsAJoke May 9th @HollywoodImprov let’s go! pic.twitter.com/GFs5kEWUVJ — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) February 29, 2024

Netflix bills the ten day event in Hollywood as “Comedy for days with our finest people and funniest shows in the coolest places.” A comedy festival seems like an unexpected place for a live show from Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson given their work in sports, but who’s to say it won’t provide some good laughs for an evening. At least Thompson has a history of making up some good material.

Thompson and Andrews are scheduled for the Hollywood Improv on May 9th during the comedy festival. In case you were wondering, other performers that night at various venues include Taylor Tomlinson, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser, Tom Segura, and Ali Wong. There is also a “night of stand-up comedy curated by Dwyane Wade.” And Dane Cook. Yes, that Dane Cook, from “What happened to Dane Cook?” internet fame.

[Calm Down]