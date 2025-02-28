Edit via Liam McGuire.

It had been awhile since Cam’Ron and the It Is What It Is podcast started a beef, but just in the nick of time the hip-hop mogul turned sports media host found a new target in Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

After a segment reacting to Johnson’s odd recent comments to Stephen A. Smith about undergoing an enlargement procedure downstairs, Cam’Ron proceeded to air dirty laundry about his professional history with Johnson on Tuesday’s episode of IIWII.

Cam’Ron referenced a tweet from multiple years back when Johnson allegedly wrote that he was “coming for” Cam’s spot after the early success of IIWII. Around that same time, Cam apparently offered Johnson a recurring role on the show — a natural fit as they both were based in Miami.

“I tried to give him a job,” Cam said, to which Johnson replied that he does business through his agent.

“You’re so dumb, you can’t even speak for yourself, stupid motherf***er,” Cam added.

That’s when Cam landed the punch that seemingly hit Johnson hardest, claiming he could pay Johnson more than he’s getting for Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe. As a point of comparison, Cam referenced deals with Michael Irvin, a weekly NFL guest, and Mark Jackson, who hosts his own podcast for the network.

“I tried to offer you more paper than you’re probably getting now,” Cam said. “I bet you ain’t getting paid the money that Mark Jackson and Mike Irvin got paid with us. I don’t know this for a fact … but this is why you’re doing the s*** you’re doing.”

Wednesday night on Nightcap, Johnson responded in an emotional 15-minute segment alongside Sharpe.

Johnson corrected the record on his initial “coming for your spot” post, clarifying that he meant it as a compliment rather than a threat.

“If you check the numbers, what I said I was going to do, I’ve already done and surpassed that,” Johnson said. “Buddy I ain’t no guest feature. I’m the main attraction. What is you talking about? I’ve always been the main attraction. In your lane, you do what you do. I’m in completely different lanes and completely different rooms from you.”

Johnson went on to say that despite Cam’s claims, the Harlem rap legend would not have been able to afford him. As Johnson continued, it was clear the idea that he plays second fiddle to Sharpe or is a sideshow got to him. So he shot back at Cam’Ron and cohost Mase by saying their show isn’t exactly the most serious thing in sports media, either.

“I think because I do everything in an entertaining, fun, laughing way, you kind of forget and don’t really understand what’s being done over here and how special what we have is,” Johnson said. “Their views, they got some high ones. But it’s mainly about going at people … over here, it’s about having fun, entertaining, and the stories.”

Like most media beefs, this one doesn’t seem to have gristle — at least for now. Cam is a poet and an eloquent speaker; he can talk smack and throw shade with the best. Chad Johnson has it made working with Shannon Sharpe and Colin Cowherd’s The Volume. Cam likely noticed every single hater as a rapper starting a sports show, and felt disrespected by Johnson at some point along the way. Johnson, from his NFL career to now, doesn’t appreciate being patronized or not taken seriously.

It’s all colliding right now, the way all beefs do in 2025: taking shots via social media or podcast from afar.