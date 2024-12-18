Credit: This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

Timothée Chalamet may just be the surprise sports media story of the year.

After the A-lister’s masterclass appearing as a guest picker on College GameDay, Chalamet showed off another side of his sports knowledge on This Past Weekend hosted by comedian Theo Von.

I certainly didn’t have Timothée Chalamet dapping up Alex Muyl on Theo Von’s podcast on my 2024 bingo card. “Alex Muyl is a foot Mozart.”pic.twitter.com/2wlzSO062X — Ben Wright (@benwright) December 17, 2024

“I got a buddy who’s on the Nashville soccer team, his name is Alex Muyl,” Chalamet said. “I played ball with him growing up and he was just gifted. You know, it’s tough… it’s like that Last Dance Chicago Bulls documentary. Some of those guys would be partying all night then they’ll, like Dennis Rodman will drop 40. You know it’s like, I could work my ass off and if you don’t have the gift of athleticism, of physical talent, you’re cooked.”

“Yeah, you’re done dude,” Von responded. “Some people, you got a damn foot Mozart out there. I don’t have that.”

“Alex Muyl is a foot Mozart,” Chalamet quipped back.

So not only can Chalamet rattle off stats about Ohio Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro, he’s got MLS chops as well.

Let’s be honest, you’d be hard pressed to find a casual MLS fan that can break down Alex Muyl’s game. Props to Chalamet for cementing his status as a certified knower of ball.

