Screen grab: “We Need To Talk Now”

Launching this Sunday, April 7th, CBS Sports is introducing a new podcast, WE NEED TO TALK NOW.

The show, hosted by Ashley Nicole Moss and Alicia Jay, will spotlight women’s achievements in sports. The first episode will recap the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship game.

We now know more about Moss’ role at CBS Sports after she disclosed that she’d be joining the network in January. The presumption was that she’d be an on-air talent, as she was formerly a co-host for I AM Athlete, the media company and show founded by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall and hosted alongside Adam “Pacman” Jones and Lesean “Shady” McCoy.

And now, alongside Jay, she’ll delve into the biggest sports stories, highlighting the achievements of female athletes and industry leaders. WE NEED TO TALK NOW will feature analysis, storytelling, and breaking news updates. The show will also feature special guests, including panelists from the WE NEED TO TALK studio program.

WE NEED TO TALK NOW doubles down on CBS Sports’ multiplatform brand, WE NEED TO TALK, which launched the first-ever all-women sports studio show in the early 2010s and is approaching its 10th anniversary this September.

The weekly podcast will stream on YouTube and be available on all podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Clips will also be distributed on social media via the @WeNeedToTalk TikTok, Instagram, X and Threads pages.