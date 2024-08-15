Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a CBS sports broadcast sign hanging inside of Empower Field at Mile High before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers against the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL on CBS made some major announcements Wednesday, including a new show featuring an influential voice in the NFL Draft space.

The latest podcast, Pushing the Pile, will feature Mike Renner and Kyle Long.

🚨 BRAND NEW NFL PODCAST 🚨 Join analyst @mikerenner_ and 3x Pro Bowler @Ky1eLong as they join forces every Monday-Thursday at 9:30am ET on the PUSHING THE PILE podcast. Available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. DOWNLOAD AND SUBSCRIBE YouTube: https://t.co/5fQpdInMd7… pic.twitter.com/bi520UBLGf — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 14, 2024

The show will debut every Monday through Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET and will be available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. It will primarily be an NFL show. Renner told a social media follower that the new podcast’s NFL Draft coverage will be isolated during the season and more of a focal point in the offseason.

Renner was originally with Pro Football Focus before moving to The Messenger. After the start-up company went belly up, he lent his hand to Bleacher Report’s 2024 NFL Draft coverage before finding a permanent home at CBS Sports. His current bio on X (formerly Twitter) indicates that he’ll be an NFL Draft analyst for the outlet and his podcasting hosting duties with Long.

Renner was also a contestant on Season 14 of The Bachelorette.

As for Long, he co-hosts Green Light with Chris Long and his older brother, former NFL defensive lineman, and two-time Super Bowl Champion, Chris Long. Chris is joined weekly by Kyle, in addition to Macon Gunter, Beau Allen, Stanford Steve, and other athletes and celebrity guests.

Kyle’s media career extends beyond his podcast with his brother. He’s also a studio analyst on CBS Sports Network’s That Other Pregame Show. The 35-year-old former Pro Bowler joined CBS Sports in 2020 as an analyst before returning to the NFL for a season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. He then rejoined the CBS Sports team in 2022.

