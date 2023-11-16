Apr 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) (left) and guard Malik Monk (11) (right) cheer during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Carmelo Anthony is on to a new venture where he will be sharing stories about his career and everything happening in the sport of basketball. But he won’t be doing it alone.

7PM in Brooklyn, the latest original series from Wave Sports + Entertainment, will launch on Dec. 7 with co-host comedian The Kid Mero.

From Metro Public Relations in a statement:

The new series will see Melo and Mero as they offer a fresh take on the biggest stories in basketball, revisit iconic and forgotten moments from Melo’s time in the league, and tap into the latest happenings in sports and culture alongside high-profile guests from the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment. Carmelo will also serve as an executive producer on the show under his Creative 7 Productions banner with co-founder Asani Swann.

Linkup complete ? 7PM in Brooklyn dropping 12/7 pic.twitter.com/ffraZvUj8s — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) November 15, 2023

Wave already has several podcasts under its banner, including New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce and Podcast P with Paul George. The company has also seen success with other social media brands, including Buckets, Jukes, and FTBL.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show is more than just the sports variety.

“7PM in Brooklyn is not just a sports show; it’s an immersive journey that dives into the heart of the game and the rich culture that surrounds it,” Anthony told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “As co-host and executive producer, I’m looking forward to bringing a unique blend of storytelling to fans, merging our passion for sports and culture with our commitment to creating intentional, purpose-driven content.”

Anthony had an illustrious NBA career where he earned 10 All-Star selections and six All-NBA honors across his 19-year career. Despite retiring from the game without a championship, Anthony says he’s “won at life,” and it would appear he certainly did.

7PM in Brooklyn debuts on Dec. 7 and will appear every Thursday across all platforms.

