When two celebrity rappers in their mid-40s start a sports talk show, it’s not going to be easy for them to avoid criticizing people they know. That’s what Cam’Ron and Ma$e are realizing as hosts of It Is What It Is, the breakout hit sports show of 2023.

In an interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show released Wednesday, the two hip-hop legends described how they balance honesty and friendships while delivering real conversations to their audience.

“Cam’s got a lot of these relationships and he’s kind of biased on the show,” Mase laughed. “My part is to come in and be honest to god truth about everything … I think a lot of people skate by with a lot of subpar performances.”

His cohost couldn’t disagree.

“I ain’t trying to mess my floor seats up with my relationships,” Cam’Ron admitted.

Even with the authenticity they strive for on It Is What It Is, both hosts have been received warmly by most of their friends in the music and sports worlds.

For example, after Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller listed Paul George as his best NBA player ever in an interview, Cam and Mase had a field day laughing at Miller’s take and making fun of George a bit in the process. A few weeks later at NBA Summer League, George tracked Mase down and made him atone for his jokes.

With the pressure of staring a star hooper in the face, Mase backed down.

“Stephen A. I forgot to tell the truth,” Mase cackled in the interview.

In all seriousness, the hosts do face a high wire act in trying not to not offend anyone. Because they are not journalists, Cam’Ron and Mase have to thread the needle between personal ties and what the audience wants.

“We’re going to tell the truth no matter what,” Cam’Ron said. “I think that sometimes artists are more sensitive than athletes.”

While George and others may take issue with the hosts’ takes, they are used to it. Musicians on the other hand are more likely to turn an errant comment into “beef.” Plus, coming from the hip-hop business, their opinions are based on lived experience versus just thoughts from the couch watching sports.

“People try to discredit your knowledge because you didn’t make it to this level or that level,” Mase explained, “and they tend to think that can’t be true and how could he know?”

However It Is What It Is also quickly learned the tricks of the sports talk space, too. Beef can be turned into content. Responses can be turned into content. Apologies can be turned into content.

With consistent big-name interviews and viral moments on a weekly basis, It Is What It Is has staying power. As the hosts develop chemistry and get their bearings in media, the show’s growth doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

