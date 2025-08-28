Screen grab: Cam Newton

It’s going to be a busy fall for Cam Newton.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced that it has signed the 2015 NFL MVP to a multiyear deal that will see him expand his role on First Take. Now Newton is adding to the festivities surrounding his upcoming jersey number retirement at Auburn, with a live episode of his 4th&1 with Cam Newton podcast that will take place at his alma mater.

The episode, which is being promoted by Live Nation and comes in partnership with Blue Wire, will take place at Auburn’s AL’s Gogue Performing Arts Center on Oct. 9 — two days before the Tigers retire his No. 2 jersey during their game against Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Titled “1 of 1 Live with Cam Newton,” the episode will provide attendees with “a chance to engage with Cam in an entirely new way – through stories, laughs, and real talk that can only come from one of football’s most electrifying figures,” according to a release.

“Cam continues to expand his podcast channels beyond the microphone and we’re thrilled to help him grow his content business,” Blue Wire CEO Kevin Jones said. “Live Nation has been a perfect partner to work with this expansion on.”

Now four years removed from his final NFL season, Cam Newton has clearly been growing his media presence in recent months. And the Auburn podcast seems to fit right into his strategy that includes an emphasis on live shows, with the 36-year-old having recently expressed his desire to eventually launch an HBCU-focused version of ESPN’s College GameDay.