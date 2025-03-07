Credit: 4th and 1 with Cam Newton

It hasn’t even been a full calendar year since Cam Newton’s production company, Iconic Saga, teamed up with podcast network Blue Wire — but the partnership is already expanding.

Back in May of last year, Blue Wire announced it had signed 10 new shows, headlined by 4th & 1 with Cam Newton and Funky Friday. Now, according to Sports Business Journal, Newton’s Iconic Saga has extended its agreement with Blue Wire, securing a long-term deal for ad sales, sponsorships and monetization.

Newton’s reach continues to grow. In addition to his First Take appearances, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback has amassed nearly 1.6 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel and an additional 340k on his 4th & 1 channel.

That reach, combined with Blue Wire’s support, plausibly positions him as one of the most influential athletes in the podcast and digital media space.

Newton emphasized the strength of his partnership with Blue Wire, telling SBJ that the company is “redefining YouTube video partnerships with a focus on long-term relationships.”

“Rather than approaching sponsorships as one-time transactional sales, we take a linear approach that centers on understanding the sponsor’s goals and aligning their brand with our tone and audience,” Newton added.

While the deal’s financial terms were not readily disclosed, SBJ reports that the extension is a multiyear agreement.

That timing couldn’t be better for Cam Newton, whose ambitions extend beyond content creation. Later this year, he will unveil a 27,000-square-foot creator studio in Atlanta.

And it’s safe to say that with a growing media empire and a state-of-the-art studio on the way, Newton isn’t just building content — he’s building a brand alongside Blue Wire that’s here to stay.