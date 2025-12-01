Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Old Man and the Three finally landed on a replacement for JJ Redick, as the podcast returns with Denver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson after more than a year of searching.

After cofounding ThreeFourTwo productions with Tommy Alter and building The Old Man and the Three into one of the biggest NBA podcasts, Redick left the show and all of his media interests to become head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers last year. Without Redick, Alter relaunched the podcast as The Young Man and the Three, featuring a rotating cast of co-hosts and guests. But nearly 18 months later, The Old Man and the Three is back with 29-year-old Cam Johnson filling the void left by Redick.

The Old Man and the Three made the announcement Monday morning alongside Wondery, noting Johnson joins Alter as the podcast’s full-time co-host. Episodes will drop every Tuesday morning with Johnson’s Denver Nuggets teammate Aaron Gordon joining as the first guest for this week’s show on Dec. 2.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I’ll be taking over The Old Man and the Three pod,” Johnson said in the announcement. “We have a lot of exciting stuff in store for you this season. We’re talking player interviews, analysis, other random things, you name it.”

Despite cutting a less than captivating promo, Johnson seems like a great choice to fill the void left by Redick. He’s a popular teammate, great personality, easy listen, and a pretty good three-point shooter.

“Joining The Old Man and the Three as its new host is a huge honor,” Johnson added in the press release. “JJ, Tommy, and the entire team set the bar high. JJ’s perspective, curiosity, and the respect he earned across the league made this show what it is. To follow in those footsteps and bring my own voice to the table every Tuesday this season means a lot. I can’t wait to get started!”

In addition to the relaunch of The Old Man and the Three, The Young Man and the Three will continue with episodes being released every Thursday. Both podcasts continue to feature Tommy Alter and are produced by ThreeFourTwo Productions and Wondery.