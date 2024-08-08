Cam Heyward is moving his “Not Just Football” podcast from ESPN to SB Nation. Photo Credit: SB Nation

Pittsburgh Steelers star Cam Heyward has a new podcasting home.

Semafor.com reports Heyward has moved his Not Just Football podcast and show from ESPN to Vox Media under its SB Nation brand. Co-host Hayden Walsh will retain his role on the podcast, which covers not just NFL-related topics but cultural issues as well.

“Every week on Not Just Football, Hayden and I have unapologetic conversations with our friends about all the things we care about the most, whether it’s breakdowns of the latest Steelers games and sports news, or our love for reality TV and video games,” Heyward said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring our show to Vox Media and SB Nation and partner with a company that offers a powerful platform and bold ideas – and matches the scope of our ambitions.”

It’s not unusual to see a podcast swap hosting partnerships in search of a better deal, as the format’s popularity continues to grow. For example, Travis and Jason Kelce are reportedly eyeing a $100 million deal to move their New Heights podcast to Wondery. And there’s speculation Stephen A. Smith might move his self-titled podcast from iHeartPodcast Network to ESPN as part of a new contract.

The Not Just Football podcast is available on YouTube, as well as Apple, Spotify and other podcast sites.

[Semafor.com]