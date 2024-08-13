Britt McHenry shared more details about her infamous 2015 “towing” incident. Photo Credit: Britt McHenry

Britt McHenry offered some surprising revelations Monday on her Pump the Brakes podcast, revisiting the infamous towing incident that made headlines in 2015.

For those who don’t recall the incident, on April 16, 2015, McHenry, a reporter at the time for ESPN, was caught on video berating a tow company employee after her car got towed in the metro Washington, D.C. area. McHenry insulted the woman’s status, education and appearance.

ESPN suspended McHenry for one week. She told MarieClaire.com in 2016 that she dealt with a deluge of hateful comments on social media following the incident, and even filed a police report for protection. She seemed contrite in apologizing for her behavior, saying “I blame myself, but the video is not who I am.”

McHenry has had almost 10 years to think about that incident, and it’s clear she has lingering bitterness against the tow company. She talked at length about the incident on her podcast, and posted an excerpt on X.

“(The video) was highly edited, it was highly doctored, there’s a reason that tow truck company never gave up the full video,” McHenry said. “Had I known the alleged reports they were trying to sell (the video), I would have easily cut them a check for $20-$30K, easily, just to not deal with the bulls*** from it.

“Nobody cares, in real life, but it is hard from a mental health perspective, when … one night in your life, you don’t act perfect, you get mad, like every human on earth, and it’s not only videotaped, but it’s chopped up edited, and put subtitles.”

I finally spoke about what really happened with the towing “incident.” Click and subscribe. Full #PumptheBrakes podcast: https://t.co/yPfwS7qx71 pic.twitter.com/u2ioTgvw7g — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) August 13, 2024



McHenry also accused the tow company of predatory towing practices, and accepting “cash only” because employees knew their practices were “shady.” She said the tow company employee also insulted her.

McHenry probably feels better getting all that out after almost 10 years. And for those who don’t like it, who want to troll her on social media, know that she has a new nickname for trolls.

“So, to any commenters or just trolls, I’m calling you all mosquitoes now … you’re pathetic enough to think you’re making a difference,” McHenry said.

McHenry, who also previously worked as a commentator for Fox Nation, left ESPN in 2017. She currently hosts a show on WTTG Fox 5 in Washington.

[Britt McHenry]