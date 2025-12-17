Photo by Richard Rodriguez / ESPN Images

Brian Windhorst announced Monday that his podcast is moving to Omaha Productions.

The Omaha, NE native announced the news on the Dec. 15 episode of The Hoop Collective, his long-running NBA podcast featuring ESPN reporters Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon. The show will continue on the same feed with the same format, but will now be produced under Peyton Manning’s Omaha Audio Network.

One can never have too much Omaha in life https://t.co/PO2QgekJx9 — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) December 15, 2025

“In a transaction we’re very excited about, we’re now part of Omaha Productions,” Windhorst said.

The longtime ESPN NBA insider added that the move should improve production quality and reliability.

The Hoop Collective launched in August 2019 and has built a dedicated audience among NBA fans who want reporting that goes beyond what happens in games. Windhorst, Bontemps, and MacMahon break news regularly and are often ahead of major trades, coaching changes, and front office moves because of their sourcing across the league.

Windhorst’s podcast joins a growing list of ESPN shows now produced under the Omaha umbrella. Scott Van Pelt, Mina Kimes, Peter Schrager, Kevin Clark, and others have moved their podcasts to Omaha Productions while remaining part of ESPN’s platform.

Omaha Productions launched its audio network in 2022 and has steadily expanded its roster of ESPN podcast partnerships. The company, founded by Manning after his retirement from the NFL, also produces the Manningcast alternate broadcast for Monday Night Football and various documentary content for ESPN+.

The move comes roughly a month after Windhorst signed a multi-year contract extension with ESPN in early November. He was also recently added as a full-time member of ESPN’s NBA Countdown program.

Windhorst joined ESPN in 2010 after covering LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Akron Beacon Journal and the Cleveland Plain Dealer.