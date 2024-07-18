Brian Kenny joined Brandon Contes on the Awful Announcing podcast this week.

Every summer, the baseball world turns its eyes to Cooperstown, New York, for the Baseball Hall of Fame induction weekend.

This year will be no different. Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer will be inducted on Sunday, July 21, along with manager Jim Leyland and Boston Red Sox broadcaster Joe Castiglione.

As has been the case since 2017, MLB Network host Brian Kenny will be the event’s Master of Ceremonies. Kenny joined Brandon Contes on the Awful Announcing podcast this week to discuss various topics, including why the role is the “thrill of a lifetime.”

“It’s the thrill of a lifetime. It really is. I remember going to ceremonies when I was younger when I was a young reporter, I’d be carrying my gear and my camera, and I’d look up on the stage, and there was [former Master of Ceremonies] George Grande, and it was so cool. I love it, and I take it very seriously,” Kenny said.

He then went into more specifics about preparation and what the role entails.

“I love doing the bios of the players. I think the Baseball Hall of Fame serves an integral part of baseball and what makes it still viable and important in our minds and in this country. It’s so easy to forget things, so I know I have the responsibility of about 55 Hall of Famers,” Kenny said, referring to the tradition of honoring all living Hall of Famers who make it to the ceremony.

Kenny adds that responsibility has become even more vital as time passes and the years since some older players have retired get farther away.

“Cal Ripken? Of course, everyone knows Cal Ripken. But ten years from now, not as many. Already not as many for Rickey Henderson or Bert Blyleven. Or Johnny Bench. Johnny Bench played a long time ago. I remember him playing, you don’t… It’s vastly important for baseball, for the country, for those of us who like the whole vibe of watching baseball and having it as part of our lives,” he noted.

Kenny credited the voting process, saying this year’s class is excellent. He also doesn’t believe there’s such a thing as a lousy ballot. He enjoys seeing writers make a case for players who may not get much hype and embraces the discussion.

The Brian Kenny episode of the AA podcast will be released Friday, July 18. Subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. For more content, subscribe to AA’s YouTube page.