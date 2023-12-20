Bonnie-Jill Laflin on the Short and to the Point podcast

Bonnie-Jill Laflin has always loved radio because she feels it’s really “off the cuff.”

During a recent appearance on Awful Announing’s Short and to the Point podcast, the former Los Angeles Lakers scout told host Jessica Kleinschmidt that she appreciates the “no-filter” aspect of sports radio rather than having someone in their ear, telling you what to say.

Laflin is remarkable, not only for her contributions to the Lakers organization but also for breaking barriers as a female in the sports industry.

She made history as the NBA’s first female scout and was part of five NBA championship-winning teams during her tenure with the Lakers. Laflin has since leveraged her success in various media opportunities, including her most recent role as a radio host for 98.7 The Spot in Dallas.

“It’s very candid, and I’ve always loved that,” Laflin said of sports radio, “and I think it exposes certain females in sports; I’ll be honest with you. There’s certain females you’ll say, ‘How come they never do radio? How come they won’t even do a radio interview?’ Well, why do you think? They don’t have a producer telling them what to say…So, I think it shows that you have an actual love for talking sports too. I’ve always loved radio; obviously, we love doing TV and everything else, but I really, I’ve always liked radio.”

The beauty of radio, unlike TV, is the ability to go on tangents.

“You’d think radio would be for women because of the tangents we give, like c’mon,” quipped Kleinschmidt.

“Because we ramble sometimes, right? And detail. There’s not enough. You still look across America, there is hardly any women that are hosting shows, leading shows,” Laflin added. “And if they are in radio — like when I was morning show — you’re third chair; you’re second chair. You’re not leading. That’ll change at some point, I think; I don’t know.”

Laflin appreciates sports talk radio because her appearance doesn’t affect how she’s perceived, unlike many women in various industries, not just sports. Instead, her words and opinions are the sole focus of her audience’s evaluation.

“Sports talk radio will be around forever, but it is funny how women tend to not want to be part of for some reason,” Laflin said. “I don’t know why.”

Despite the current underrepresentation of women in sports radio, Laflin remains optimistic that the tide will turn, paving the way for more voices like hers to break through and spark meaningful conversations about gender barriers in the industry.

Her journey from a trailblazing scout to radio host underscores the multifaceted challenges and opportunities facing women in a traditionally male-dominated field. Her voice on the airwaves is a testament to the ongoing fight for equality and representation, leaving us pondering: what other untapped potential lies within the world of sports media?

