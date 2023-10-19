Photo Credit: HBO on Youtube

Last week, popular sports commentator and former ESPN employee Bomani Jones teased his comeback. He promised his social media followers that he would return with his podcast The Right Time, “very, very soon.”

Well, now we know the new home of his podcast.

Front Office Sports reported Thursday that Jones is bringing his podcast to Wave Sports + Entertainment. Jones will relaunch his show on the WSE Network starting on Monday, Oct. 23. Jones hosted The Right Time for ESPN from 2015-2023. It moved to a podcast exclusive on April 18 after a hiatus.

Bomani Jones’ ESPN contract expired in July, the same month his HBO show Game Theory was canceled.

When Jones teased his announcement last week, he also indicated his recurring collaboration with Domonique Foxworth would return along with The Right Time.

Wave already has several podcasts under its banner, including New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Podcast P with Paul George and RG3 and The Ones with Robert Griffin III. The company has also seen success with other social media brands, including Buckets, Jukes, and FTBL.

“I obviously worked at a big legacy media company. But I’ve also done a lot of work at various points with smaller, what used to be called, new media operations. There’s a different energy that comes when you’re in a new media place,” Jones told FOS.

His show will reportedly air on Wave three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

