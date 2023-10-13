Credit: ESPN

Popular sports commentator Bomani Jones teased his comeback this week, promising his social media followers he would return with his podcast The Right Time “very, very soon.”

Jones also indicated his recurring collaboration with Domonique Foxworth would return along with The Right Time.

if it wasn't coming back, i'd tell you it wasn't coming back. everything is coming back soon. i appreciate your patience. #TheRightTime https://t.co/r6RALkGm4G — bomani (@bomani_jones) October 13, 2023

Jones hosted The Right Time for ESPN from 2015-2023. It moved to a podcast exclusive in April 18 after a hiatus.

Jones’ ESPN contract expired in July, the same month his HBO show ‘Game Theory’ was canceled.

The versatile Jones is likely to have many suitors for his show should he choose to partner with a media company. While Jones hosted multiple TV shows for ESPN, his radio experience is even more extensive.

Jones’ career began as a sports radio host in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2008. After leaving that market, Jones launched an independent project called The Evening Jones while also hosting a digital show for SB Nation. After moving to ESPN, Jones continued doing radio solo as well as with Dan Le Batard out of Miami.

Considering how few sports TV properties remain, radio and podcasting are likely to be where we see Jones pop back up. And because of his significant experience and loyal fanbase, it wouldn’t be a surprise for Jones to get significant offers even after leaving TV, especially if he brings over the popular and well-received “Foxworth Friday” episodes that he hosted for ESPN weekly until this summer.

Meadowlark Media, founded by Le Batard, or a return to SB Nation and parent Vox could make sense. Jones could also go independent again. We should have our answer soon.

