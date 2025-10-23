Graphic via Liam McGuire

Last week, Blue Wire announced that it is adding Michael Irvin’s YouTube show to its collection of offerings.

The podcast network isn’t stopping there, with Blue Wire CEO Kevin Jones telling Awful Announcing that the company is set to announce the addition of nine new programs.

Blue Wire’s latest offerings cover a variety of topics, including (but not limited to) the NFL, sports betting, pro wrestling and even surfing. They also include two shows that were previously hosted on The Ringer in Sports Cards Nonsense and Still Against All Odds (previously known as Against All Odds and no longer featuring Cousin Sal Iacono).

“It’s almost like the transfer portal podcasting, right?” Jones told Awful Announcing. “There’s moves happening almost daily or weekly at this point and we’re paying super close attention to the space… The Ringer’s made a lot of good choices over the years. They’ve had to cut some content over the years and we certainly want to be one of the first people in line to to show the love to these shows.”

Blue Wire’s other new additions include shows focused on the Jacksonville Jaguars (Third and Long hosted by Arik Armstead and Michael Bennett), San Francisco 49ers (The Grit Code hosted by Patrick Willis and Donte Whitner), Los Angeles Rams (the Rams Brothers Podcast hosted by Dene and Nick Vespe) and Washington Wizards (Everybody Eats hosted by Washington Post beat reporter Varun Shankar). The network is also adding the Lenny Bros podcast, which focuses on the world of ocean sports, as well as pro wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp’s Fightful Wrestling show.

“Sean is like almost the Ian Rapaport of wrestling,” Jones said. “He breaks news. He’s super talented. His Twitter following speaks for itself and the show has got a lot of potential.”

According to Jones, the new shows join Blue Wire at a time of growth for the company, which currently lays claim to 21 million monthly YouTube views, up 63 percent from 2024. As for the eclectic nature of the content being added, that isn’t an accident, as it fits right into the strategy the network is looking to offer to both its viewers and its advertisers.

“We want to have all different types of offerings,” he said. “There’s thousands of different advertisers and they all have audience profiles and a lot of them actually don’t want the NFL but they think everyone’s playing there.

“Sports really slows down in, in the summer, June, July, August. To have some different offerings where it’s kind of the offseason for a majority of sports is great. We’re not trying to be Barstool, we’re not trying to be The Ringer, where we’re pointing you to listen to tons of different shows on our network. We’re trying to have a little bit of everything.”