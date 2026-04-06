Courtesy Blue Wire

Awful Announcing has learned that Blue Wire has announced six new content partnerships to kick off 2026, adding the Late Braking F1 Podcast, Trey Wingo, Crown Global Media, RealGM Radio, The Windup, and Smittyverse to its network.

The additions continue a stretch of growth for the podcast network that dates back to its early days as a local sports podcast operation and which now reaches more than 20 million monthly listeners and viewers across its full roster of creators. Blue Wire has been steadily expanding its footprint with a mix of athlete-led programming and more traditional sports media voices, and the first-quarter 2026 slate reflects that same range.

The most recognizable name in the group is Wingo, the former SportsCenter anchor and NFL Live host who spent 23 years at ESPN before his contract was not renewed in 2020. Since leaving, he has carved out a different kind of sports media career that has included podcasts, golf coverage for Peacock, and other project work. He has been candid about preferring that freedom to the grind of producing daily content around a sport that does not always have daily news worth covering. Wingo brings his Straight Facts, Homie! podcast to Blue Wire, along with his Trey Wingo Golf YouTube channel.

RealGM Radio brings the audio arm of the long-running NBA site RealGM into the fold, with a lineup that includes RealGM Radio with Wes Goldberg, Double Dribble with Jared Dubin and Mo Dakhil, and Good Take with Michael Shearer. Crown Global Media covers the Dallas Cowboys through two podcasts — Doin’ Alright and The Stack — featuring hosts Bryan Broaddus, Voch Lombardi, Lisha Morrison, and Zach Wolchuk, recorded in a studio in Dallas. The Windup, hosted by Marc Luino and James Schiano, is an MLB podcast arriving at the start of the season. The Late Braking F1 Podcast, hosted by Sam Sage, Harry Eade, and Ben Hocking, covers Formula One news and race analysis. Rounding out the group is Smittyverse, the new venture from Adam Smith following his time at Barstool Sports, which launched in February through a standup set and the debut episode of his new podcast, For Who, For What.