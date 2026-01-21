Credit: The Bill Simmons Podcast

Bill Simmons isn’t perfect, but Seattle Seahawks fans weren’t going to let him off easily after his grievous error.

On Sunday’s episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, he and Cousin Sal were discussing which potential Super Bowl LX matchups would be the most intriguing, and The Ringer boss appeared to be under the impression the Seahawks had never won a Super Bowl.

“I think Seattle-New England’s the best one because Seattle’s never won a Super Bowl,” said Simmons. “And they’d be getting their revenge on that.”

On Tuesday, Simmons welcomed on The Ringer’s Danny Kelly, who just so happens to be a die-hard Seattle fan and former editor of SB Nation’s Seahawks blog. In doing so, he had the perfect opportunity to offer his mea culpa.

Bill Simmons RESPECTFULLY ASKS FOR FORGIVENESS after he forgot that Seattle won a Super Bowl last podcast “I made a horrible error. I’d go with brain fart. I’m here to ask for forgiveness. What happened to my brain??” pic.twitter.com/WQB1BxCjta — The r/BillSimmons Podcast (@rBillSimmonsPod) January 21, 2026

“I made a horrible error in Sunday’s podcast. I just want to talk it out,” said Simmons. “I feel like I’ve been in a really good spot with the Seattle sports fan bases. Sunday night, doing a live pod on Netflix. A lot of stuff going, coming off Bears-Rams, head’s spinning, all these different directions. We’re talking about Super Bowl matchups, and I say the Seahawks never won a Super Bowl.

“Now, you could say I’m old. I would go with brain fart because I would say I know the Seahawks won a Super Bowl. I was writing for Grantland at the time. I was doing podcasts and writing about that Super Bowl year. I thoroughly enjoyed watching them kick Peyton Manning’s ass. If I had thought about it for a split second, I would have remembered they won. But I think I brain-farted and mixed them up with the Mariners. So I’m here to ask for forgiveness.”

Kelly accepted the apology and said he wasn’t mad, but he did wonder how Simmons could have forgotten how Seattle’s defense thoroughly shut down Peyton Manning and that high-powered Broncos offense in Super Bowl XLVIII.

“My standard response for this stuff is, it is hard to host a pod. You’re not going to bat a thousand,” added Simmons. “…I was thinking afterwards, I was like, ‘Why did I say that? What happened to my brain?’ But then I realized the Rams, Bears, and the Bills game probably broke my brain.”