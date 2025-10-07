Credit: The Bill Simmons Podcast

If you’re a fan of a niche sport or league, chances are you’ve heard of FloSports. The company streams everything from motorsports to wrestling to Division 3 college athletics, charging users anywhere between $10 and $30 per month depending on what sport they want access to.

For that price, one would expect some level of quality from the product. FloTrack, for instance, allows subscribers to access streamed broadcasts of Diamond League, select collegiate events, and a number of other track and field meets around the world for a price of $30 per month. At the very least, the stream should show some live images of a race. Maybe even have some commentary and graphics, a producer and a director.

And ostensibly, these broadcasts are supposed to look and sound like any other live sports telecast you’d watch on television. For a premium price, it better. But according to The Ringer founder Bill Simmons, FloSports has completely missed the mark.

Simmons dedicated a segment of his most recent podcast to ripping the streamer for its poor, often times unusable, broadcasts, when he attempts to watch his daughter’s Division 3 soccer team.



“My daughter plays college soccer, she’s a Div. 3 athlete. And all these different leagues have these different systems for streaming the games to the parents because obviously the kids are from all over the place and people still want to, there’s nothing more fun than watching your kid play sports,” Simmons began.

“So we we played a NESCAC team … they have this beautiful HD wide feed and you could see the whole game and the picture was perfect and it was like the game was on ESPN2 and my wife and I were like, ‘This is amazing!’ Like this is like the best telecast of a Zoe game ever. And then on Saturday we go back to the app that’s for her league, the NEWMAC league, and it’s called FloSports. And it’s this app that when it works for 20 straight minutes, it’s a f*cking miracle. And sometimes it’s just gone and it says ‘technical difficulties.’ There’ll be 20 minutes left in the game. Sometimes it doesn’t start. You log on before the game and you’re just like, I I just hope my daughter’s game’s on. And then it’s like, ‘Oh, there’s the field!’

“So, this one they reached a new one on Saturday. They’ve never done this one before. I felt like FloSports had played all of the hits for just how to f*ck with parents of these players. This one there was just a test pattern. It was a field of the game, a wide shot of the field, one camera. There’s some three-year-old working the camera. They’re just zooming in and out. It’s like if you give your son an iPhone and he’s like, ‘Ahhhh,’ and then on top of it the test pattern. And every time the camera would move, if like somebody kicked the ball, the test pattern would come on.

“So about 20 minutes in, we’re like, we might have a seizure. Like should we keep watching this? Like we have to watch it, it’s Zoe’s game. And it’s just test pattern, game, test pattern, game, test pattern, game. …They have all these sports! I Googled them and there was this big article about FloSports. They have so much money and resources and things are going great. Things aren’t going great! Your cameras suck! Every telecast it’s a 50/50 whether I’m going to see my daughter’s game or not. I live 3,000 miles away! Show the f*cking game! Figure it out! Get better cameras! Use your resources for all these colleges! You have this great economic thing going on. You have people like us that are just away from our kids. We’ll pay any amount of money to watch our kids play. Figure out the f*cking cameras, FloSports. Like, don’t suck this much.”

If Simmons’ characterization of FloSports is accurate, it sounds like anyone attempting to watch NEWMAC events on the service are in for a nightmare experience. The streamer hasn’t exactly been a fan-favorite in other leagues either.

The reality is, the economics of producing and streaming niche sporting events like Division 3 women’s soccer just aren’t great. Somewhere along the line, a company like FloSports will be incentivized to cut corners on broadcasts where few people are tuning in. However, that’s no excuse for the type of issues Simmons was experiencing. At the very least, someone paying for the service should expect to be able to watch live images from a game without the stream going out, or a camera operator that could be mistaken for a three-year-old.