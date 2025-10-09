Edit by Liam McGuire

The Golden Globes are giving away awards for podcasts now, and two big sports shows are in the mix as both Barstool’s Pardon My Take and The Bill Simmons Podcast from The Ringer were recently named to the short list for Best Podcast.

The two popular, long-running sports podcasts were among the 25 nominees competing for the inaugural Best Podcast award at next year’s 83rd Golden Globes ceremony on January 11, 2026. That means we could see Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Eric “PFT Commenter” Sollenberger addressing a who’s who of Hollywood, or Simmons could finally make good on the disappointing Any Given Wednesday and get a trophy.

Pardon My Take and the BS Pod are the only two sports shows on the short list. The rest is filled with many of the top shows in the space, as the Globes stated that they worked with Luminate, a data partner, to determine eligibility.

Due to the language of “eligibility” and data, it is difficult to determine the origin of this short list. If size is the primary metric, it is strange that the Globes would call the award “Best Podcast.” This would be like disqualifying a movie because it didn’t make enough money.

It does, however, appear that the Globes are focusing solely on the audio audience to determine eligibility. That is why popular video shows like New Heights and Club Shay Shay are not on this short list, whereas PMT and the BS Pod regularly fill the No. 1 and 2 slots on the Spotify and Apple charts.

The rest of the Globes’ nominees are recognizable hits, including Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy, The Joe Rogan Experience, Theo Von’s This Past Weekend, and many other talk and news shows.