The Seattle Seahawks looked about as dominant as a team can look in their 41-6 dismantling of the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

The win, which sent the Seahawks to the NFC Championship Game, has many NFL fans thinking they’ve got a great shot at returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2014 season and potentially winning their second championship.

Although, according to Bill Simmons, it might be their first?

On the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons and Cousin Sal were running down the potential Super Bowl matchups when The Ringer head honcho let slip that he is under the impression the Seahawks have never won one before.

Bill Simmons last night: “Seattle’s never won a Super Bowl” 🤨🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/9o09wb08w2 — The r/BillSimmons Podcast (@rBillSimmonsPod) January 19, 2026

“I think Seattle-New England’s the best one because Seattle’s never won a Super Bowl,” said Simmons. “And they’d be getting their revenge on that.”

Simmons was referring to Super Bowl XLIX, when the Patriots defeated the Seahawks, 28-24, thanks in part to a game-winning interception by Malcolm Butler at the one-yard line.

Unfortunately, The Sports Guy seems to have forgotten Super Bowl XLVIII a year earlier, where Seattle dominated Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in a 43-8 shellacking.

The Seahawks also played in Super Bowl XL after the 2005 season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Simmons’ faux pas did not go unnoticed by listeners…

bill simmons legitimately does not know that the seahawks have won a super bowl. comes up multiple times in the first 30 mins or so of the most recent episode. unreal. — richard (@richard_normal) January 19, 2026

Bill Simmons when he tries to remember recent Super Bowl winners pic.twitter.com/mhTgNuWVjr — The r/BillSimmons Podcast (@rBillSimmonsPod) January 19, 2026

I’m 22 minutes into @BillSimmons podcast, and he’s still forgetting the fact that Seahawks won the Super Bowl in 2013, like he thinks they’ve never won it. He’s so focused on the fact Russ blew it on the goal line that he can’t even remember that they won the year before lmao — Geoff Hunter (@gmhunter22) January 19, 2026

Simmons has been taken to task over the years over missteps, wild theories, and bold takes. Such is the life of someone in his position, where the spotlight is always on his commentary. However, by all accounts, he remains one of the most influential and successful people in podcasting and sports media.