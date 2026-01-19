Bill Simmons and Seahawks Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks looked about as dominant as a team can look in their 41-6 dismantling of the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

The win, which sent the Seahawks to the NFC Championship Game, has many NFL fans thinking they’ve got a great shot at returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2014 season and potentially winning their second championship.

Although, according to Bill Simmons, it might be their first?

On the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons and Cousin Sal were running down the potential Super Bowl matchups when The Ringer head honcho let slip that he is under the impression the Seahawks have never won one before.

“I think Seattle-New England’s the best one because Seattle’s never won a Super Bowl,” said Simmons. “And they’d be getting their revenge on that.”

Simmons was referring to Super Bowl XLIX, when the Patriots defeated the Seahawks, 28-24, thanks in part to a game-winning interception by Malcolm Butler at the one-yard line. 

Unfortunately, The Sports Guy seems to have forgotten Super Bowl XLVIII a year earlier, where Seattle dominated Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in a 43-8 shellacking. 

The Seahawks also played in Super Bowl XL after the 2005 season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Simmons’ faux pas did not go unnoticed by listeners…

Simmons has been taken to task over the years over missteps, wild theories, and bold takes. Such is the life of someone in his position, where the spotlight is always on his commentary. However, by all accounts, he remains one of the most influential and successful people in podcasting and sports media.

