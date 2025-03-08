Photo Credit: The Mayor’s Office with Sean Casey

Sean Casey’s podcast, The Mayor’s Office, welcomed a special guest on Friday.

Kevin, the dog.

As a bonus, the celebrity dachshund brought along his human, three-time MLB All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo, for the appearance.

Obviously, Rizzo was the featured guest on Casey’s podcast, but Kevin stole the spotlight. Kevin earned celebrity status during Rizzo’s time with the New York Yankees when the pup became friends with Aaron Judge’s two dachshunds. Judge even joked in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Rizzo used the dogs’ friendship to encourage him to sign an extension with the team in 2022.

So when Casey mentioned the story about Judge and Kevin, Rizzo called the little dog and held him up.

“Rizz, does Kevin still have a big following on Instagram? Doesn’t he have more followers than you?” Casey asked.

“No, he really wanted one, but we never gave him that route,” Rizzo said. “We wanted him to grow up in just a normal household.”

Rizzo went on to explain how Kevin helped spark his friendship with Judge.

“Having the dogs, having him, Judgy having two dachshunds as well, it was fun. He loves New York,” Rizzo said. “Judgy and I kind of clicked right away.”

Yeah it was cool to have Anthony Rizzo step inside The Mayor’s Office pod today. But his pup Kevin – who is incidentally a strong reason Aaron Judge signed back with the Yanks – stole the show! @ARizzo44 Full episode here: https://t.co/SHlfuSmi15 pic.twitter.com/QAy9qSlWEJ — Chinch4 (@Chinch4) March 7, 2025

The Yankees declined Rizzo’s $17 million option for the 2025 season, making him a free agent. The 35-year-old veteran says he’s healthy and wants to play this year. He’s preparing to welcome his first child with his wife, Emily Vakos. Rizzo is getting some practice pushing Kevin around in a stroller.

Kevin is helping Anthony Rizzo get ready for dad life 😂 (📸: rizzoem on IG) pic.twitter.com/fZaJFnfEEb — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) February 21, 2025

For now, Rizzo remains without a team with spring training well under way — but at least he’s got Kevin keeping him on his toes until his next team comes calling.